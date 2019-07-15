It's a sad day in Jos, the Plateau state capital, following the collapse of a three-storey building.

The incident happened around Butcher Line, Jos North Local Government Area, on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Many people were reportedly killed in the accident that occurred around 5 p.m, according to Premium Times.

There has been no official confirmation of the casualty figure.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The building houses a pharmacy and a public toilet and many people are feared trapped in the debris.

Some of the victims were being evacuated by sympathisers at press time.