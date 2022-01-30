Many northerners misunderstood Jonathan over Boko Haram - Babangida Aliyu

Aliyu said this in an interview published by Punch.

The former Governor expressed his sadness over the nation's current security situation which has seen many Nigerians killed by armed bandits and terrorists particularly in the north.

He said the Boko Haram situation has been there since Jonathan was Vice President to the late Umaru Yar'adua, and that he took all the necessary steps to curtail it when power eventually fell to him after Yar'adua's death.

Aliyu, however, said that all Jonathan's efforts to root out the terrorist group were truncated by some northerners who deliberately misinterpreted his actions for political gains.

"It is really unfortunate that we have allowed the situation to reach this level, and let me say again, I don’t want to be misconstrued as being in that group- this is a cumulative issue. When Boko Haram started and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan’s government started doing something about it, it fell on former President Jonathan to carry on."

"Many northerners misconstrued his (Jonathan) position at that time and for political purposes, they threw many arguments that made it impossible for the proper articulation and proper implementation of policies that would have got rid of Boko Haram and now, we still have them till today. "

He also stated that governors should also bear part of the responsibilities as far as insecurity is concerned. Aliyu believed that if the governors from 2015 had put proper measures in place, the north would have won the war against banditry and other criminalities.

He regrets the fact that roads in the northern states are no longer safe for users. He recalled the good old days when people would sleep in the day time so that they can drive at night when there would be less traffic.

"I believe if the governors had really done a lot from 2015 to date, we would have got rid of the banditry but today, it’s so unfortunate that you probably have to be praying when you leave Abuja for Kaduna or Kaduna to Abuja or indeed, particularly in the northern states.

"Any road that you follow, you probably need a lot of prayers and this is contrary to the position before where many of us were driving from one place to the other, used to sleep in the daytime so we can drive at night when there will be less traffic, less noise."

Meanwhile, Aliyu recently said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best candidate the All Progressives' Congress (APC) can put forward for the 2023 presidential election.