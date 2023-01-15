Many feared dead as truck carrying over 70 PDP supporters crashes

Mr Peter Longsan, Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Longsan, who promised to give more details, however, said that so far seven persons were confirmed dead.

”As we speak, I’m still waiting for a comprehensive report from our men on ground, but so far, we are told seven people lost their lives.

”We are also told that over seventy persons were loaded in the truck which crashed at Panyam in Mangu on their way back to Jos,” he said.

Longsan said that the injured were currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu.

Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, in a statement, condoled the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured speedy recovery.