Fighters of terrorist group Boko Haram and its main faction the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were recently engaged in a deadly encounter that left many dead.

Al-Qaeda affiliated media outfit, Al Thabat, reported that ISWAP fighters struck first when they kidnapped dozens of women linked to Boko Haram, led for over a decade by Abubakar Shekau.

Boko Haram struck back and killed many ISWAP fighters in Sunawa village located on the Nigeria-Niger border, and also rescued the abducted women.

It's unclear if the women are Boko Haram collaborators, or some of the thousands of people that have been abducted and held hostage by the terrorist group over the past 11 years.

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in over 11 years of operations in the northeast region.

ISWAP broke away from the group in 2016 and has been in a battle for supremacy with the Shekau faction, operating largely in the Lake Chad area.

In reaction to the latest clash between the factions, Nigerian Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said on Monday, February 22, 2021 that it further exposed the disorganised and disoriented nature of the terrorists.

"The Nigerian Army in recent Operations under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has continued to dismantle all logistics and operational bases of the insurgents along the Lake Chad Basin axis and Sambisa forest area," he said.

The Army spokesperson also commended troops over a recent operation along Sambisa forest that led to the discovery and destruction of Shekau's farm, and rescue of abducted victims.

He assured Nigerians that troops are determined to put an end to the terrorist insurgency in the restive north east.