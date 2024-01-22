ADVERTISEMENT
Many coincidences - Fresh questions over air crash that killed COAS Attahiru

Ima Elijah

He suggests possibilities such as deliberate delays, sabotage, explosives, or a bomb planted in the aircraft.

Late Ibrahim Attahiru
Late Ibrahim Attahiru

Speaking Ali-Keffi contends that there might be a link between the fatal incident and terror financiers, urging President Bola Tinubu to initiate an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Expressing skepticism about the official investigation, Ali-Keffi alleges a deliberate suppression of crucial details, fostering an air of suspicion about the events leading up to the tragedy.

The retired general underscores the importance of a transparent disclosure of the full investigation report to the public, emphasising that critical information has been withheld.

According to Ali-Keffi, the late General Attahiru played a pivotal role in devising strategies to combat terrorism in Northern Nigeria, extending his efforts to expose and neutralise terror financiers.

Detailing the sequence of events leading to the crash, Ali-Keffi questions abrupt changes in the scheduled trip, alterations in the choice of aircraft, and modifications in the landing airport.

He highlights unusual occurrences, such as the aircraft's descent in stormy weather, a delayed departure, and an ear-shattering explosion before the crash, casting doubt on the official narrative.

Ali-Keffi reveals a detailed account of communication with the Chief of Staff (COS) to the late COAS, where changes in travel plans were conveyed, leading to the late departure for Kaduna.

He questions the rationale behind scheduling a meeting at the same time as the COAS's planned departure and the insistence that he should attend in person.

The retired general further raises concerns about the delayed flight, changes in the assigned aircraft due to technical issues, and meteorological alerts about heavy rainfall and storms in Kaduna airspace.

He voices doubts about the suitability of the aircraft under such weather conditions.

Describing the moment of the crash, Ali-Keffi recounts a thunderous sound, indicating a mid-air explosion, and questions the causes behind it.

