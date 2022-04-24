RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Scores of people were on Saturday burnt beyond recognition following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Rivers, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers
Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), who confirmed the incident, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said investigation into the explosion by the agency is underway.

Recommended articles

“There was an explosion at an artisanal refining site in Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, earlier today. The incident claimed several lives, especially those engaged in the illegal oil refining and bunkering.

“The incident is still under investigation even though the raging inferno has subsided.

“That area is one of the oil theft prone locations.

“An incident similar to this happened in 2020 in that axis. Further updates on the incident would be announced while necessary action is being taken to forestall any further ugly situation,” Musa told NAN.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age

We're now fully motivated, Nigerian teachers say over new retirement age

NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

My father reconciled with all before his death - Alaafin of Oyo's Son

We have lost a great icon, Ooni mourns Alaafin's death

We have lost a great icon, Ooni mourns Alaafin's death

It's God's doing - Mohammed reacts to endorsement by Northern PDP elders

It's God's doing - Mohammed reacts to endorsement by Northern PDP elders

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

Ebonyi governorship: Umahi names Assembly Speaker as successor

Ebonyi governorship: Umahi names Assembly Speaker as successor

Zoning: PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

Zoning: PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

Imo govt consoles family of over 100 people killed by oil bunkering fire

Imo govt consoles family of over 100 people killed by oil bunkering fire

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]