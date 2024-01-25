ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau Police recovers 10 bodies following attacks in Mangu

News Agency Of Nigeria

One vehicle and other property worth millions were equally destroyed during the attack.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Alabo explained that one vehicle and other property worth millions were equally destroyed during the attack.

"So far, over 10 corpses have been recovered from various locations in Mangu, two injured persons currently receiving treatment at the hospital. One car and 10 houses were burnt down," he said.

However, the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), a socio-cultural group, had alleged that 30 people were killed during the attack.

Joseph Gwankat, national president of MDA, said those killed were largely women and children.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the killings and called on the security agencies to be proactive toward safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

Mutfwang, who appealed for calm, called on the people to be law abiding and support security agencies to carry out their duties effectively.

He, however, warned that his administration would not tolerate any further breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

