Mohammed Gunddare, the young man who rushed towards President Muhammadu Buhari while he was posing for photographs at Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi state has explained why he dashed towards the president.

Gunddare would have on Thursday, March 12, 2020, run into the President, who was standing with some dignitaries to take photographs but for security operatives, who blocked him.

When the video of the incident surface on social media, Buhari’s critics said the young man had the intention of attacking the president.

Explaining why he rushed towards President Buhari on Friday, Gunddare said his action was as a result of his emotional “love for Buhari’s honesty and integrity”.

He also debunked the rumour that he DSS operatives tortured him over the incident, adding that he did not think of the consequence of his action because he has always wanted to meet Buhari in person.

He said, “Yesterday was a different day to me because as a graduate of public administration who graduated with a second class lower. It took a lot of risk in an attempt to get the attention of Mr. President.

“Despite the fact that there was full security, I ran towards him. I am sorry for the disturbance I caused. It was emotional love for the person who has lived to have been the most integrity-nurtured, honest, incorruptible and right-driver.

“Everybody in Nigeria and beyond has never questioned the consistency, integrity, honesty and righteousness of Mr. President, on either national issue or even his own personal life.

“By all accounts, no single kobo has been messed up under the watch of Mr. President. From 2015 till date, no one ever questioned whether natural or material resources this country has was ever squandered even by one single Naira margin by Mr. President. This is the reason, prerequisites and values that carried my heart to Mr. President.

“Even if I was killed yesterday, I am telling you I achieved my ambition yesterday which is to meet Mr. President one on one, hair to hair. Emotional love can divert your thinking totally, and that was what happened yesterday.”