Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Man who climbs Mast in Yola undergoing psychiatric test

Man who climbs Mast in Yola to protest hardship undergoing psychiatric test

  • Published:

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faro mounted the mast on Wednesday to protest current hardship in the country and vowing to commit suicide.

The Adamawa Police Command said on Thursday that the 25-year-old man, Lawan Faro, who climbed a 40 metres high Mast in Yola, is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faro mounted the mast on Wednesday to protest current hardship in the country and vowing to commit suicide.

“He has been taken to a hospital for psychiatric test to be carried on him in order to verify his mental status,”  the Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar," said in Yola.

NAN reports that the man was persuaded by security operatives to climb down at about 8pm on Wednesday after hanging atop the mast for about eight hours.

Some of the onlookers had however accused Faro of being lazy, saying serious minded youths in the state are already set to reap from their investments on farming.

“We are celebrating bumper harvest in Adamawa not hardship; he is just playing politics or one of those lazy youths hoping to make quick money from politicians,” said Ibrahim Musa, a farmer.

He said such risky behaviour should not be encouraged.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
2 Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custodybullet
3 British govt informs FG of plans to issue travel document to Nnamdi...bullet

Related Articles

Man threatens to jump down from billboard hanger if Buhari does not resign
Yahaya Bello says PDP has made victory easier for APC in 2019 elections
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Buhari Abuja man spends 24 hours on top of telecoms mast to force President to resign
Yahaya Bello says Buhari is a 'good product' that should rewarded with 2nd term
In Abuja 26-year-old undergraduate climbs mast to protest over poor economy
Vote for Buhari to return power to South-West in 2023 – Fashola
2019: INEC publishes forms, particulars of parties candidates
DELSU graduate reportedly runs mad, climbs mast to sit down
Over 70 candidates to contest against Buhari in 2019 presidential election

Local

NRC to commence one month free train ride from Itakpe to Warri
NRC to commence one month free train ride from Itakpe to Warri
2019: AU to deploy election observers to Nigeria
2019: AU to deploy election observers to Nigeria
Nigerians spend $8b annually on importation of vehicles – Osinbajo
Osinbajo says over N66bn invested so far in school feeding programme
NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger
NSCDC handles 337 cases in Q3 in Jigawa
X
Advertisement