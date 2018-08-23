Pulse.ng logo
This man is trekking from Lagos to Abuja to stop Buhari's re-election

2019 Election This man is trekking from Lagos to Abuja to stop Buhari’s re-election

A man has commenced the trek from Lagos to Abuja just to stop Buhari's re-election.

This man is trekking from Lagos to Abuja to stop Buhari’s re-election play

Man begins trek from Lagos to Abuja to stop Buhari's re-election

(Vanguard )

Another year, another trekker.

Isa Mohammed Munlaila has commenced the trek from Lagos to Abuja to show how displeased he is with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Spotting a black T-shirt with a box inscribed with the words 'RIP APC’ perched on his head, Munlaila told journalists in Lagos that his trek is against the re-election bid of President Buhari.

Munlaila said the Buhari administration has brought untold suffering and hardship to the masses. He also took on the administration for not fulfilling its 2015 election campaign promises.

Munlaila joins a long list of Nigerians who have taken to trekking for political reasons.

A season of trekkers

In April 2015, 33-year-old Hashimu Suleiman did the 752-kilometer trek from Lagos to Abuja to celebrate Buhari’s election victory.

In May of 2015, 43-year-old Abubakar Duduwale hit the road from Yola to Abuja to witness the inauguration of Buhari as president. Duduwale is currently nursing a leg injury from the trek, and his medical bills are being underwritten by the federal government.

On April 9, 2018, Buhari announced his intention to seek a second term in office. Opinions remain divided on his performance in office thus far, amid the president’s frequent travels to London on health grounds.

