Man facing ₦19m land fraud allegation fails to show up in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in charge number ID/22690c/23 accused the defendant of obtaining money by false pretences.

The charge is before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

According to the charge, Adebayo allegedly obtained N19 million from one Mr Gafar Ademolake on the pretext of procuring 21 plots of land for him.

When the case was called on Friday for the arraignment of Adebayo, EFCC counsel, Mr B.M. Isa, apologised for his absence.

Isa told the court that the defendant, who was on administrative bail, was told to appear in court, but he failed.

“The EFCC will do the needful to apprehend the defendant and bring him to court,” he said.