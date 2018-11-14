Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Man electrocuted while hanging Buhari's picture on an electric pole

25-year-old man electrocuted while hanging Buhari's picture on an electric pole

The Leader of a community-based organization in Dutse, Yusif Mohammad described the deceased as a die-hard member of APC.

  • Published:
25-year-old man electrocuted while hanging Buhari's picture on an electric pole play

An electric pole

(Charles De Great )

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Jamilu Tukur has been electrocuted while he was hanging pictures of President Buhari and Governor Mohammad Badaru on an electric pole.

The incident occurred in Kudai community in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa state on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Die-hard APC member

According to Premium Times, the Leader of a community-based organization in Dutse, Yusif Mohammad described the deceased (25 years) as a die-hard member of APC.

Mohammed said “He has contributed a lot towards the development of the party, he was not among the people that were selected to paste the banners, he suddenly appeared and agreed to climb and hoist the banner.”

An act of God

While reacting to Jamilu’s death, his father, Mr. Tukur said it as an act of God.

He said “No one can change what Almighty God has destined to happen, the late Jamilu is a good Samaritan loved by all.

“The number of people that registered their condolence in my house is a justification that my late son has a good rapport with people. My thanks goes specifically to Governor Mohammad Badaru for sending me N100.000 and Dutse council chairman for the gift of N15.000 and two bags of rice, one carton of Spaghetti, and a gallon of cooking oil.”

Police confirms incident

The Jigawa police spokesman, Audu Jingiri also confirmed the incident to Premium Times on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

The police said “The victim was rushed to Rashid Shekoni Specialist Hospital Dutse but died immediately on arrival at the hospital. No foul play suspected, case under investigation.”

Kudai community is known as one of the strongholds of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Related Articles

Buhari says Ganduje is a responsible leader
Buhari reportedly vows to deal with Ganduje if he is found guilty
Osinbajo says N-Power to accommodate 1m beneficiaries
This is why electricity supply to your home has gone from bad to worse
Buhari declines assent to Institute of Chartered Biochemist bill
FG applies to try Dasuki in absentia over alleged illegal arms possession
Osinbajo's N5.8b case with the National Assembly, explained

Local

Over 16,000 bags of rice meant for IDPs reportedly rotting away in NEMA stores
Over 16,000 bags of rice meant for IDPs reportedly rotting away in NEMA stores
Kogi Assembly passes Youth Devt Commission Bill, 4 others into law
Ember Months: No blood sucking demons on roads, drive carefully, FRSC tells drivers
Students in Delta State threaten to protest over low budget for education
Delta ministry records 32 per cent budget performance
X
Advertisement