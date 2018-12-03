Pulse.ng logo
Man commits suicide on FCT railway track

  • Published:
play Man commits suicide on FCT railway track/Illustration

A middle aged man, who is yet to be identified, was on Monday ran over by a train at the Phikwore Area of Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim, who left a suicide note, was sighted lying down on the rail track waiting for the train, shortly before the train ran over him.

NAN also recalls that the incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., a kilometre away from the Kubwa Railway Station.

The victim left behind a suicide note in a bag containing some clothes by the side of the railway track.

Some of the eyewitnesses who spoke to NAN said that the note contained a short message, supposedly to his wife and kid, which reads: “Please forgive me for I do not have funds to take care of you.’’

NAN also reports that the body of the victim was yet to be identified as at the time of this report.

The spokesman to Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Niyi Ali, who confirmed this incident to NAN, said that an investigation had begun into the incident to unravel the real motive behind the act.

We will like to find out what will warrant a young man to lay in wait on a train track to take his life."

Meanwhile, the body of the victim was by the rail as at the time of this report.

