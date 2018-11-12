Pulse.ng logo
Man climbs mast to protest land encroachment by Atiku's school

Elderly man climbs mast to protest land encroachment by Atiku's university

He alleged that the university had encroached and fenced his landed property.

  • Published:
play (TheCable)

An elderly man, Musa Wakatu, has climbed a telecommunication mast in Abuja to protest an alleged land encroachment by Atiku Abubakar's University, American University of Nigeria (AUN).

According to TheCable, he climbed the mast at Nicon Junction in Maitama area of Abuja on Monday, November 12.

In the leaflets he threw at the crowd who surrounded him, Wakatu alleged that the university owned by the People's Democratic Party's presidential candidate had encroached and fenced his landed property at Bajabure in Girei local government area of Adamawa State.

In the leaflet Wakatu stated, "I wrote a complaint letter to the former IG Mr. Hafiz Ringim and delivered to force headquarters on 5th December 2011 with visitor tag No.054 without any positive result."

He said after rejecting a compensation presented by AUN over his property, a policeman identified as Ibrahim Iro detained him in Yola.

Wakatu said he has sold a property he inherited to pursue the case legally and that he is ready to go to world court to get justice. The Abuja resident shunned appeals from the Police to descend from the mast.

