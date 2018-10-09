Pulse.ng logo
Man begins walk from Zaria to Abuja for Atiku Abubakar

Lauretta Onochie, the new media aide to President Buhari has reacted to the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). play

Atiku Abubakar

(Goole)

A young man known as Kamaludden Bashir has commenced a solidarity walk for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

According to Daily Post, the young man, who left Zaria on Monday, October 8, 2018, arrived Kaduna on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Bashir told newsmen while in Kaduna state that he hopes to get to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the next five days.

Atiku emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Bashir said  “I am really happy with the victory, that is why I am trekking to Abuja to show him that I am with him 100 per cent.

“Along the way, I will sensitizes thousands of youth to join me in the campaign to make Nigeria great under Atiku as president.

ALSO READ: Atiku's media firm allegedly owes staff N97m in unpaid entitlements

“I believe that only him can overcome the problems of unemployment, poverty, insecurity, communal and ethno-religious crisis disturbing the peace and stability of the country.”

Buhari’s aide mocks Atiku

Reactingto Atiku’s election as PDP’s flagbearer for 2019, Lauretta Onochie, Buhari’s new media aide, said that the ex-VP's emergence has made the work easier for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onochie also mocked him saying “Bearing in mind that you can't go to America to represent us at the United Nations, nor meet with Nigerians in America.”

Atiku Abubakar has also expressed fears that President Buhari, who he described as power-drunk, might find it hard to leave power without a fight after the 2019 presidential election.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

