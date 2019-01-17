The convict, who resides at Tudun Wada Quarters of Kano, was convicted on a four-count charge bordering on inciting disturbance, criminal intimidation, defamation of character and intentional insult.

The convict, however, pleaded not guilty to the first, second and third charges but pleaded guilty to the fourth count.

The Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, sentenced the convict to one-year imprisonment without option of fine for the offence of intentional insult.

Fagge adjourned the case until Feb.25 for continuation of trial for the first, second and third charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Yusuf Sale, had told the court that on Dec. 23, 2018, a petition was received from Alheri Chambers and Legal Practitioners of Dukawuya Quarters in Kano.

He said that it was addressed to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 1, Kano.

He said the petition was on behalf of the Deputy Governor of Kano, Dr Nasiru Gawuna.

It stated that on Dec. 22, 2018 the defendant made and released a video on his Facebook page uttering to hash and abusive words on the person of the Deputy Governor.

“The accused defamed the character of the Deputy Governor which tarnished his image and reputation as well as threatening him which causes disharmony and breach of peace within and outside the state,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 114, 397, 392 and 399 of the Penal Code.