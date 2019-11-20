A 52-year-old man, Jude Duru, has appeared before a Lagos Magistrates' Court in Ikeja for allegedly sodomising his 14-year-old apprentice.

Police prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, said the suspect committed the offence between June and September 2019 in his apartment, which is at No. 15 Bakare Opeche Street, Dopemu, Lagos.

Duru, whose plea was not taken by the court, was charged with one count of sexual assault by the police, according to a report by Punch.

Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending legal advice.

Osunsanmi ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the state Director of Public Prosecutions and adjourned the matter till January 14, 2020.