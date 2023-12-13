ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that he would address the hazard allowance for doctors & stressed that the issue was part of the causes of doctors’ migration to other countries.

Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Punch Newspapers)
Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

The minister made the pledge in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the ministry by the executive members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), led by its National Chairman, Dr Uche-Rowland Ojinmah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NMA executive members were at the ministry to congratulate the Minister of State for Education, Dr Tanko Sununu, a member of the association, on his appointment. They were also at the ministry to draw Sununu’s attention to the Abuja National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to open on Thursday.

Meanwhile the minister said that he would address the hazard allowance for the doctors in the health services, stressing that the issue was part of the causes of doctors’ migration (Japa syndrome) to other countries. He said that doctors were making sacrifices, and should not be taken for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a bid to have more doctors, we can’t be depopulating again, we will continue to keep eyes on all these problems, in the field of engineering, medical and law, we can’t afford to breach standard.

“It’s good for the profession to have ambassadors in government in the case of Tanko Sununu; I congratulate all the members for this and for your NEC meeting, ” he said.

Sununu, however, called on NMA to work hard to continue to uphold the ethics of the profession in its daily activities, saying there were, however, people tarnishing the image of medical profession. He said there was a case recently where somebody operated a baby factory and claimed that he got approval within the medical profession.

Sununu said that NMA must work hard to bring to book those tarnishing the image of the profession, adding that for him, he would continue to work hard for the best of the country.

“NMA has done much for me, giving me the state chairmanship seat without election; the first thing I fought is corruption in the NMA, we made a lot of savings close to ₦8 million then.

ADVERTISEMENT

"NMA was part of those who helped me to make my way to the House of Representatives; I will try to do my best as a minister of state for education.

“I am indebted to NMA, I remain grateful to NMA; there is nothing I will pay that will be commensurate with what you have done; I want to assure you of our support at the ministry.

NMA’s executive arm had earlier paid a similar visit to Dr Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, to congratulate and intimate him about the activities of NMA in the upcoming days.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

Why we demolished the State Assembly – Rivers Government

Why we demolished the State Assembly – Rivers Government

Fubara celebrates his 'Oga' at 56 as political feud between him and Wike worsens

Fubara celebrates his 'Oga' at 56 as political feud between him and Wike worsens

Army troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

Army troops recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

Gombe legislators approves ₦208 billion state's budget 2024, ₦300m increase

Gombe legislators approves ₦208 billion state's budget 2024, ₦300m increase

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Mamman to intervene in alleged non-payment of doctors’ hazard allowances

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

Kanu's release Christmas gift to Igbos - Ohaneze appeals to President Tinubu, again

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly complex under demolition as Speaker holds early plenary session

Airlines to pay customers at least 40% for flight delays – Keyamo

Airlines to pay customers at least 40% for flight delays – Keyamo

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sen Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022 [NAN]

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun [Tropic Reporters]

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

Army will continue to support construction of new facilities across the country - COAS