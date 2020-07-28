President Muhammadu Buhari's nephew, 80-year-old Mamman Daura, has publicly dismissed claims that he controls the president's administration through an influential cabal.

Since Buhari was first elected president in 2015, many have alleged that a cabal of associates led by Daura influence most of the policies implemented by his administration.

First Lady Aisha Buhari has also given life to the claim several times, and last year directly accused the Daura family of tormenting her at the Presidential Villa.

However, according to a report by Vanguard, Daura told BBC Hausa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, that he only offers advise to the president.

"Yes, I do visit him to greet him. I do give him advice, but if he asked, I advise him.

"But I don't go there on my own and insist I must do this or that.

"No. You don't do that to the government," he said.

Daura also expressed disapproval for the power-sharing formula between the north and south usually touted for presidential elections.

"It is better for this country to be one…it should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere," he said.