President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerians "to be just and fair-minded in their assessment of public figures" such as his close ally, Mamman Daura.

In his 81st birthday message issued by the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari said that "Daura's contributions to the development of the country overshadow perceived flaws."

He noted that "among Daura's unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him."

Buhari, who described Daura as "a veteran of Nigeria's political history and active participant in its development," said that "the revered journalist and public administrator is needlessly misunderstood."

He added that "Daura's experience is not unusual because many great men are not appreciated, which stems from the cynical obsession of many of his critics."

Buhari, who felicitated with Malam Mamman Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday, described him as "a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many."

The president said on the occasion that "Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.

"It’s impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge and wisdom."

The president further told the elder statesman, "As you celebrate the ripe age of 81, may Allah bless you with better health and longer life in the service of Nigeria and mankind.

"You are a fountain of inspiration and an inexhaustible reservoir of knowledge. We are proud of your invaluable support.

"I wish you more abundant blessings from God. Happy birthday."