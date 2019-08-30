It was all laughter, excitement and a show of rich cultural heritage at the Zazzau Emirate as Nigeria’s premium non-alcoholic malt brand, Malta Guinness, joined the people of Zaria in the commemoration of the Eid El Kabir Salah Durbar last week.

In the true spirit of giving, Malta Guinness, the Official Malt Sponsor of the Durbar Festival at the Zazzau Emirate, was present to share the refreshing goodness of Malta Guinness along with tasty grilled ram meat in a campaign tagged “Malta Meets Meat”. Malta Guinness added so much colour to the event with exciting Consumer engagement such as games, music, dance contests and branded giveaways.

Speaking at the event, Ifeoma Agu, Senior Brand Manager, Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks, said, “Malta Guinness is proud and excited to be part of the Durbar Festival this year, joining the celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Northern Nigeria. We are here to provide refreshment for the event, as you all know, Malta Guinness is rich in energy giving B Vitamins to nourish and fuel the Greatness of Nigerians.”

Malta Guinness was also present at the just concluded Hauwan Daushe Festival to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the North. The ceremony, also held at the Zazzau Emirate, was graced by government officials, traditional leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of visitors, and featured one of the most impressive displays of equestrian pageantry, glamour, and excellence in Africa.

