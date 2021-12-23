Christmas: Malami’s NGO donates 600 bags of rice to churches in Kebbi

Malami, represented by Malam Isyaku Abdullahi, the Chairman Distribution Committee of the NGOs, said that the distribution the food item was to alleviate the suffering of the needy, especially orphans and widows.

He said that the distribution of the palliative justified the fact the Muslims and Christians are all one big united family in the state.

“Today is a very special day that as we are establishing the fact that Muslims and Christians are all one.

“One of the objectives of the foundations is to ensure that we have a situation in the state where all of us will relate, be treated and accepted as one big happy family.

”Kebbi is one of the most peaceful states in the country, and one may wonder why we have that kind of status.

“It is because, we as Muslims and as Christians have agreed to come together ,work together and accept each other as one.

“In the mind of Malami, religion is a matter of the heart and therefore it is between you and your Creator and there should be no margin line whatsoever between who is who and who is what,” he said.

Malami explained that the initiative was borne out of his passion to alleviate the sufferings of the vulnerable people, especially, widows and orphans in the state, and putting smiles on their faces.

“We are distributing 600 bags of rice to our Christian brothers and sisters as a way of identifying with all of us at Christmas,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment and that of his partners to continue to impact the lives of the less privileges people in the society.

The founder also urged the Christian community to reach out to the NGOs in order to explore opportunities available therein.

Earlier, Alhaji Faruk Maisudan, the National Secretary of Khadimiyya, assured the community of the NGOs’ readiness to continue assisting people in all aspects of life.

He said: “The Intervention in healthcare, agriculture, education and social services is our top priority.

“It is the reason and wisdom behind the establishment of Khadimiyya foundation and Kadi Malami foundation by Malami.”

Shortly after receiving the donation, Dr Ayuba Kanta, the state Chairman of CAN, who expressed his joy, said that was the first time part from the state government that NGOs would invite the Christian community and make such a generous donation.

“What you have done to us is the fulfilment of the Scripture that say,’ rejoice with them that rejoice; and mourn with them that mourn’.

“You have identified with the Christian community in their season of rejoicing and it will not go without blessing of God.

“May God bless the two foundations and bless the founder and those who have partnered and are partnering with them to make sure that lives of the indigenes are being impacted,” he said.