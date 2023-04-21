The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Malami to testify in illegal crude oil exportation probe

Ima Elijah

Malami has agreed to testify before a House of Reps committee investigating the alleged illegal exportation of 48 million barrels of crude oil worth over $2.4 billion by Nigerian officials in China between 2014 and today.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. [TheNigerialawyer]
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. [TheNigerialawyer]

Recommended articles

The committee is investigating the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil worth over $2.4 billion by Nigerian officials in China between 2014 and the present day.

Initially, both Malami and Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed were summoned to appear before the committee, but they ignored the summons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a second summon, Malami wrote a letter indicating his willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and appear before the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Mark Gbillah, confirmed Malami’s willingness to testify and added that the attorney general had stated that the Ministry of Justice was working on a comprehensive response to the allegations.

While appreciating the Attorney General’s response, Gbillah noted that the committee expected Malami to provide the necessary response and appear before it next Thursday, April 27, 2023.

It is understood that the Finance Minister has continued to ignore the committee’s summons, although they are still giving her the benefit of the doubt.

However, Gbillah stated that they were not afraid to exert their powers if the leeway provided was still neglected and not recognised by the Minister of Finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ongoing investigation is critical in ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria's natural resources.

The House of Representatives committee's effort to investigate and hold officials accountable for any misconduct is a positive step towards promoting good governance and the rule of law.

Pulse Nigeria will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari trusts Nigerians to defend democracy against any threats

Buhari trusts Nigerians to defend democracy against any threats

Malami to testify in illegal crude oil exportation probe

Malami to testify in illegal crude oil exportation probe

Pray for Tinubu, the president-elect, to succeed – lawmaker tasks Muslims

Pray for Tinubu, the president-elect, to succeed – lawmaker tasks Muslims

BREAKING: President Buhari suspends Adamawa state Electoral Commissioner

BREAKING: President Buhari suspends Adamawa state Electoral Commissioner

Progress recorded as Nigeria launches direct flights to Israel

Progress recorded as Nigeria launches direct flights to Israel

Buhari holds final Sallah, eager to return home after 8 years in Aso Rock

Buhari holds final Sallah, eager to return home after 8 years in Aso Rock

CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

FFK acquitted of ₦4.6bn money crime charges after 7 years

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Dansarauniya supports Sen. Jibrin for Senate President

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years