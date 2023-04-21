Malami to testify in illegal crude oil exportation probe

The committee is investigating the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil worth over $2.4 billion by Nigerian officials in China between 2014 and the present day.

Whats going on?

Initially, both Malami and Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed were summoned to appear before the committee, but they ignored the summons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a second summon, Malami wrote a letter indicating his willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and appear before the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Mark Gbillah, confirmed Malami’s willingness to testify and added that the attorney general had stated that the Ministry of Justice was working on a comprehensive response to the allegations.

While appreciating the Attorney General’s response, Gbillah noted that the committee expected Malami to provide the necessary response and appear before it next Thursday, April 27, 2023.

It is understood that the Finance Minister has continued to ignore the committee’s summons, although they are still giving her the benefit of the doubt.

However, Gbillah stated that they were not afraid to exert their powers if the leeway provided was still neglected and not recognised by the Minister of Finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Author's Takeout

This ongoing investigation is critical in ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria's natural resources.

The House of Representatives committee's effort to investigate and hold officials accountable for any misconduct is a positive step towards promoting good governance and the rule of law.