Days after officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) re-arrested Omoyele Sowore within the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Minister of Justice Malami Abubakar said the Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the matter.

The DSS operatives on Friday, December 6, 2019, re-arrested Sowore less than 12 hours after he was released from detention having spent 124 days in DSS custody.

The arrest, which purportedly took place in the courtroom sparked social media outrage as Nigerians accused the DSS of contempt of court.

However, Malami, during his visit to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, said investigation into the DSS conduct has begun.

He said, “Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us… I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to.

“But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

“So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process.”

When asked to comment about Sowore’s re-arrest, Malami said, “It is about tradition and not a coincidence but then the truth of the matter is, I’m not here about Sowore’s case. I’m here to visit his lordship to congratulate him over his appointment but one thing about the judicial process, I think it is not the only case that the federal government is involved.

“As you rightly know, we have multiple cases and more serious cases than that of Sowore pending before the court generally, so the case of Sowore is certainly not an exception, so I cannot be here for an exclusive case.”

Sowore was arrested by the DSS on Saturday, August 3, 2019, ahead of his #revolutionnow protest slated to hold on Monday, August 5, 2019.