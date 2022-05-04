RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has refuted allegation of distributing expensive vehicles to officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi.

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Malami refuted the allegation on Tuesday in an interactive session with journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

Recommended articles

He said “At this moment, I have experienced a barrage of attacks, left, right and centre, some are local and others international, an attack that has to do with an allegation that I shared many expensive vehicles to delegates of APC.

“As a person with some associates, neither I nor a friend of mine shared any vehicle to any delegate across the state.”

Malami described the story as mischievous and misconstrued.

“Let me state categorically that some of the foundations, as Khadi Malami and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative I am associated with over time, have workers who have demonstrated a greater capacity in the development of the state.

“These associations have contributed immensely in poverty alleviation, provision of social amenities to remotest areas, empowering unemployed youth and women, as well as small and medium scale farmers and businessmen and women, among others, in the state.

“In appreciation of what the workers of the associations have been doing in the state and beyond, the supporters of the associations, collectively and individually, decided to solicit for support from well-meaning Nigerians that have been supporting the NGOs in order to reward those that have been manning the affairs of the NGOs,” he said.

Malami explained that it was his friends and associates who donated and distributed vehicles to long-term workers in the Khadimiyya Foundation.

“I know I had an interactive session with APC stakeholders some days ago and had accepted calls from Kebbi people to run for the state governorship; the meeting was not for distribution of vehicles to any APC stakeholder.

“None of the APC stakeholder or delegate in Kebbi State was given any vehicle by me, and I have not yet donated any vehicle to any delegate.

“The mischief makers can contact the National Secretariat of the APC, get the lists of all the APC stakeholders and delegates in Kebbi State.

“You too can do an investigative story to reach out to them, then you will realise how fictitious the claim is.

“There is no connection between the names of APC stakeholders and the beneficiaries of the vehicles and are not connected whatsoever,” the minister pointed out.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

Emir of Ilorin drums support for AbdulRazaq

Emir of Ilorin drums support for AbdulRazaq

All will be well with Nigeria – Obasanjo

All will be well with Nigeria – Obasanjo

Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa

Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Trending

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud.

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]