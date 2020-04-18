The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Dr Umar Gwandu his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relation.

He said the news of the death of late Kyari flung the country in deep pain and immutable agony.

“Kyari was a paragon of virtue, patriotic citizen who rendered selfless service to Nigeria.

“As a dedicated individual with an unflinching commitment, his passion to nation building was unwavering, he was indeed, loyalty personified.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the Presidency, the family of Late Malam Abba Kyari and the entire nation on this irreparable lost.

The Minister added that the death is indeed a crumble of a giant pillar.

The Minister prayed the Almighty Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus.