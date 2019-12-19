The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that not less than 22 former governors are either under probe or on trial.

Malami said this in a meeting with journalists in his office on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The minister of justice, who refused to mention the names of the affected ex-governors sought the support of journalists in the fight against corruption.

On the arrest of his predecessor, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), at Nnamdi Azikiwe Aiport, Abuja shortly after his arrival from Dubai by Interpol officials, Malami said he could not comment on Adoke’s fate.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption “is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination”.

“The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, was able to, from 2015 to September 2019 convict 1, 636 persons involved in corruption related offences,” he said.

“It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared.

“Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office.

“Equally, twenty-two ex-governors are either under probe or on trail.”

Three ex-governors, Orji Kalu of Abia State, Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State are currently serving jail terms for corruption.