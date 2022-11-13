Makinde’s appointment of another Babaloja-General unconstitutional- Jimoh

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde had on Friday through the State Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Mr Bayo Lawal, appointed Abass as the Babaloja-General of the state.

NAN reports that the action had become a subject of litigation with the Jimoh group securing a court judgment against Abass, restraining him from parading himself as the Babaloja-General.

Jimoh said he would remain calm and unmoved, adding that the power to decide who should be appointed as Babaloja-General of Oyo State resides with the traders.

He said that such power does not reside in the executive nor legislative arms of the government.

“There is a judgment by the Oyo State High Court, which stopped Alhaji Yekini Abass, from parading himself or be addressed as the Babaloja-General of Oyo State.

“This judgment has yet to be vacated by any competent court in Nigeria, hence, it is constitutionally valid and binding on him.

“This action in question is nothing, but gross disrespect for the law.

“Nothing is strange or new in the decision made today by the government, it shows some governor’s aides have no regard for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Jimoh said.

He promised that the issue would be wisely and constitutionally handled to expose the truth to the governor, saying that all manipulations as well as injustices would end in futility.

“We are traders, our associations are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission under the Law of the land.

“We are not government agencies and no appointee of the government has legal right to determine who should be installed as Babaloja-General.

“Should there be any ambiguity in the judgment of the court, the parties should be advised to return to court for better interpretation,” he said.

Jimoh said that the advisory council is a government agency and could not speak for over two million traders.

He said that the traders had demanded for the dissolution of the council more than twice for lack of integrity and moral justification.

“I want everyone to know that this display of lawlessness was initiated and launched by Bayo Lawal.

“He has arrogated unconstitutional and unjust powers to himself in the Makinde’s administration.

“The reason behind all these illegalities and unlawfulness being done against traders now in Oyo State, is the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Jimoh said that traders were not politicians, but group of people struggling to raise capital for their businesses, adding no one could induce, intimidate nor harass any trader for political reason.

He appealed to traders in the state to remain calm and abstain from whatever could lead to breakdown of laws and orders in the state.

Jimoh said that traders in the state are highly discipline and responsible individuals who respect Nigerian Constitution as well as the judiciary.

Makinde had on Friday appointed Alhaji Yekini Abass Oladapo popularly known as Y.K Abass, as the First Babaloja-General in the state.

This followed his nomination as the first Babaloja-General by the state Market Leaders’ Council at its meeting, held on Sept.27.

Chief Bayo Lawal, the state Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, presenting the certificate, said that due process was followed as dictated by the Court of Law in appointing the Babaloja-General.

“The issue before us today has started since 2013, that is the appointment of Babaloja- General of Oyo State, but I will say that am glad that with the help of God, and also that of my Principal, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, we are able to achieve the seemingly unachievable.

“And today, despite all the crises, we are able to follow the due process as dictated by the court and judgment interpreted by the Ministry of Justice, we are able to produce Babaloja- General of Oyo State,” Lawal said.

In his acceptance speech, Abass had expressed gratitude to Almighty God for making it possible for him to be the Babaloja-General, thanking Makinde for supporting him.