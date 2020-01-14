Makinde made this known on Monday during an assessment tour of the abandoned Benbo-Apata road on the Akala Expressway area in Ibadan.

He promised that his government would ensure the completion of the project, saying the project was already captured in the 2020 budget.

The governor said that a lot of money had been expended on the road project, noting that the project was abandoned during the tenure of the immediate past administration.

He assured the people of the area that his administration would complete the road to decongest traffic on the axis.

Makinde said that government would not demolish property without compensating the owners.

“You cannot demolish people’s property without compensating them. So, we will engage them.

“We must know that development comes at a price. It may be painful but it’s for the common good of all. I believe they will cooperate with us,” he said.

The governor added that it would be a quick win for the government to complete the abandoned project.

He noted that this would ease traffic on Ring Road, as commuters travelling from Lagos-Toll Gate axis toward Apata-Abeokuta Road, would no longer need to go through Ring road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by top government functionaries.