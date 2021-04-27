Makinde vows to continue working with security agencies to secure Oyo

Makinde stated this while receiving the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11 Command, Osogbo, Mr Olasupo Ajani, in his office, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The governor said that his administration would be supporting the police and other security agencies through provision of logistics and other necessary items, when needed.

He commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, and her team for their unrelenting efforts and commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state.

While assuring that his government would continue to work together with the police, Makinde posited that the role of the police could not be waved aside, especially regarding internal security.

"I am available anytime; do not hesitate to call me when you need our help; we are not sparing any effort to keep our people safe and secure.

"We will also prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the police force working with us.

"So I wish you a successful tenure of office and pray that you will go higher and higher," he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Ajani said that the purpose of the visit was to formally inform the governor of his arrival as the new AIG Zone 11 and to appreciate him and the citizens of the state for accommodating and supporting the police.

"I was even told that yesterday (April 26), you donated another six Hilux vehicles to the state police command for patrol.

"We thank you very much and we hope you will continue to support us. I also want to solicit for your collaboration in all areas of need," the AIG said.

Ajani, who noted that the police could not succeed without the will and support of the people, urged the governor to to assist in sensitising them on the need to continue to support the police.

He assured that the police personnel would do the work of securing the society, in collaboration with the people.

"On our plans to nip insecurity in the bud, we only need to increase intelligence gathering, because this regime is that of intelligent policing.