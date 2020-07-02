The governor stated this when he visited some areas in Ibadan affected by flooding, occasioned by Tuesday’s downpour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities visited by the governor included Onipepeye, Iyana-Agbala, Olodo and Iwo road.

Governor Seyi Makinde sympathises with victims as he visits the areas which were flooded as a result of heavy rains in Oyo state. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]

NAN also reports that property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the affected areas, while many inhabitants were rendered homeless.

Makinde said that his administration had begun the channelisation of rivers and streams as well as construction of necessary bridges to pave way for free-flow of water, in accordance with the Ibadan city master plan.

He assured the residents that challenges of flooding would be minimal within the next 18 months, when some of the ongoing projects across the state would have been completed.The governor, however, warned residents against building structures on waterways and dumping refuse on drainages and waters.

Rather, he said that they should imbibe necessary safety and hygiene habits to prevent perennial flooding.