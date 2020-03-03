Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement quoted Makinde as saying this in United States of America, during the Nigerian-American Business Forum, held in Tampa, Florida.

He called on the investors to visit Oyo state, Nigeria, and take advantage of the arrays of opportunities in the agriculture, tourism, education and health.

He was further quoted as saying that his administration would not waver in its determination to grow the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state,

The governor, who spoke on the topic: “Improving Nigeria’s Economy: Challenges and opportunities – The Oyo State Journey,” used the occasion to offer incentives to intending investors, in terms of easy access to land, among others.

He told the investors that Oyo state readily offers top of the range incentives through its special business packages for investors.

According to him, the unique benefits provided to investors are the best anywhere in the country.

He also invited investors to participate in the Oyo State Agribusiness Forum, holding on the March 30 in Ibadan, adding that the government was set to establish an Agribusiness Development Agency.

On why investors should choose Oyo state ahead of other locations, Makinde said, “Oyo state is strategically located standing at about 100 kilometres from the largest seaport in Nigeria.

” The state is also home to the nearly completed Ibadan Inland Dry Port and it stands to benefit from the new Standard gauge -Lagos/Ibadan rail line, which will gives investors some comparative advantage that further guarantees huge return on investment.”

Makinde also said that the state, in collaboration with Federal Agencies, has started implementing and investing on the expansion and modernisation of the Ibadan Airport “while also investing heavily on intra-city roads to ease transportation.”

On the introduction of Park Management System (PMS), in the state, Makinde declared the readiness of his government to weather the storm against the implementation of the PMS.

The governor said he was ready to take tough decisions “as far as they hold good benefits for the people.”

He maintained that with the introduction of the PMS would ensure ease of commuting and remove touts.