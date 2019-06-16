Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his administration will focus on agriculture as to accelerate development in the state.

While speaking at an event in Eruwa on Saturday, June 15, 2019, Makinde said his government would revive farm settlements and leverage the agricultural value chain to turn the fortunes of the state around, Punch reports.

The Governor further stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, that intended to use agriculture as a point of contact for development in Oyo state.

He said, “For accelerated development of Oyo State in the next four years, we intend to use agriculture as a point of contact.”

Meanwhile, Makinde who banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oyo state barely 24 hours after his inauguration has had a meeting with the national leaders of the union on Friday, June 14, 2019.

According to TheNation, the Union President, Alhaji Nojeem Yasin, said Governor Makinde has assured the union leaders of his willingness to lift the ban provided the union members are ready to maintain peace in the state.