Makinde tasks DSS Head on thorough investigation into Oyo jailbreak

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde says his administration will continue to provide necessary support to the DSS and other security agencies in the state.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, has called on Mr Alex Agada, the new Head, Department of State Services (DSS) in the state, to assist in investigating the remote cause of the recent jailbreak at the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town.

Makinde made the call on Thursday while receiving Agada in his office at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor said he wanted the DSS to get to the bottom of what led to the jailbreak at the correctional centre.

Makinde said that his administration would continue to provide necessary support to the DSS and other security agencies in the state.

He thanked the DSS personnel operating in the state, saying that his administration has good relationship with the security outfit.

Makinde, while calling for sustenance of the cordial relationship, promised that his government would continue to provide the necessary support for DSS and other security agencies.

Earlier, Agada assured the governor that the agency would continue to do its best in securing the state.

“The service is expanding and thank God that the National Assembly had approved that we need more recruitment.

“Between 2020 and now, Oyo State alone has about 78 new officers: senior and junior officers.

“Another batch is doing its cadet training now and, in the next three to four months, they should be through and then, we will get additional hands to join the train.

“So, we are expanding, and the more we have, the more we will do,” Agada stated.

