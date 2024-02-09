ADVERTISEMENT
Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, and Commissioner for Energy, Temilolu Ashamu, were also present.

Governor Seyi Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law
Governor Seyi Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law

Makinde, signing the bill in Ibadan, said it was to allow the state to develop its roadmap to sustainable electricity.

He said: ”This law will enable Oyo state to generate, transmit and distribute electricity within the state.

“With the decentralisation of electricity generation, transmission and distribution, it has become obvious that Nigerians can access dividends of democracy if federalism is practised as it should be and more powers devolved to the states.

“Amendments of the constitution like this is what we mean when we advocate for fiscal federalism.

“In years to come as we work towards energy sufficiency, our people can hold state governments accountable on the issue of electricity supply”.

Earlier, the state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mohammed Fadeyi, said that signing the bill into law would make it the first time the state would come up with an independent electricity project.

Government functionaries that witnessed the occasion include the Deputy Gov., Chief Bayo Lawal; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; and Chief of Staff to the governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.

The Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, and Commissioner for Energy, Temilolu Ashamu, were also present.

