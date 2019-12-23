Governor Seyi Makinde has signed the 2020 appropriation bill of Oyo state into law.

The 2020 budget signing ceremony, which was held inside the State’s Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan, was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, members of the House of Assembly and other top government functionaries.

Governor Makinde, who declared that the Government would target a minimum of 70 per cent implementation, stated that the budget would achieve landmark infrastructural development in the State.

"So, as I stated in the budget presentation speech, our objective is to, at least, achieve 70 per cent implementation at the end of the 2020 fiscal year," he said.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, noted that the budget was geared towards achieving the plans outlined in the roadmap for accelerated development of Oyo State from 2019-2023.

"The appropriation bill for the 2020 fiscal year, which I am about to sign into Law, represents the aspirations of the people of Oyo State. It is geared towards achieving the plans outlined in our roadmap for accelerated development in Oyo State from 2019-2023. We produced this document during the electioneering period and it is exactly what we are following," Makinde said.

The Governor commended the Oyo State House of Assembly for the prompt scrutinising and passing of the proposed budget bill in order for the implementation of the budget to start from the beginning of the next year.

He hinted that all the civil servants would receive their 13th month salary by the December, 28, 2019.

"Before we draw the curtain on 2019 fiscal year, I mentioned it during my last media chat and I have also mentioned it this morning that our civil/public servants will receive their 13th month salary by December 28,” he said.

The Governor noted that the drafting of the budget was holistic in nature as everyone in all the nooks and crannies of the State was carried along.

His words: "We ensured that everyone was involved in drafting the budget proposal at different engagements and sessions throughout the State. I personally was engaged in the engagement session for Oyo South Senatorial District. The Deputy Governor spearheaded the engagement session for Oyo North Senatorial District and the Chief of Staff did that of Oyo Central. Our people were carried along.

"We believe so much in the document, because a lot of work actually went into it and it will interest you to also know that even international agencies have been making references to it. I had a meeting with the World Bank and they brought out the document and said they have been referencing it. So, it is our roadmap.

“The total amount passed by the state House of Assembly was 213,788,33,2.97. This is an increase of 4,935,60,124.97 compared to the budget proposal we submitted. So, in reality, the House of Assembly has graciously added more money to the budget, probably they did it on the expenditure side, they will still have to come back to us on the revenue side.

"Both capital and recurrent expenditure were increased by the House of Assembly compared to the budget proposal, which we submitted. So, the total capital expenditure is now 1,360,177,88.97 and the total recurrent expenditure is now 110,427,855,919. Even though, we have been consistently paying salaries as and when due, we managed to decrease personnel cost in the budget compared to the 2019 budget.

"We are all aware of the validation exercise that is going on. On one hand, we hope that it will allow us to eliminate ghost workers syndrome and, on the other hand, we have just set up the Committee to engage the Labour Union to seek alignment on the new minimum wage issue. So, we will keep a close watch on what has been approved by the House of Assembly on the side of the recurrent expenditure."

The Governor added: "The top four sectors with the highest budgetary allocations are infrastructure, which has 23.93 percent; education 22.37 percent; health is 5.18 percent and agriculture which is 4.1 percent. These sectors were prioritised because they represent the four pillars that this administration is resting on.

“On infrastructure, we do have a couple of developmental projects that are coming in. We know for a fact that within the 2020 fiscal year, the rail corridor will become a reality. We will push forward with the dry port.

"As I said during the media chat, if you don't want this place to be like Lagos, then we have to plan early. If we know the dry port is coming early, we have to design a new road network, plan for the influx of people. If you have a dry port, you should have clearing agents and different workers in there. So, what this means to us is we need hotel accommodation should they stay two or three-night here to complete their transactions. So, on all of these, we have to prioritise, pull those projects in before they turn into an emergency.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank the good people of Oyo State for the overwhelming support they have given this administration.

"Also, on behalf of my colleagues seated here, I will remain bound by our commitment to serve the people."