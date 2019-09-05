Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised that his administration would continue to implement policies that would ensure total transformation of the state.

Makinde made the promise on Thursday while inaugurating a 20-classroom mega school at the Baptist Basic Schools 1&11 in Isokun, Oyo town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was to mark the 100 days in office of Makinde who assumed office on May 29.

Makinde acknowledged the fact that the immediate past administration initiated the project but said it failed to complete it.

He said the fact that his administration attaches great importance to education prompted it to complete the project.

The governor said the major responsibility of government was to ensure that quality and free basic education was provided for school age children.

He said every responsible government should be able to consider the welfare of children to prevent them from becoming threats to the peace and security of the society.

” Education is considered the most important ideological state apparatus to ensure that the society largely conforms to its ideals and interest, so it is considered a fundamental human right,” he said.

Makinde further asserted that education remains a tool for socialisation, recognition and advancement of the society and individuals.

He, however, appealled to well-meaning Nigerians to partner with the government in eradicating illiteracy, especially in the area of infrastructural development in public schools.

In his address of welcome, Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, commended the governor for his commitment to resuscitating the ailing standard of education in the state.

Adeniran charged the school community, pupils, teachers, school management committee and school governing board on the use and management of the building and other infrastructural facilities provided