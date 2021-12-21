Makinde receives draft of Oyo development plan 2021-2040

Makinde received the draft of the development plan at the executive chamber of his office, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

In his remarks, the governor said that his administration would unveil a long-term state development plan and a medium-term development plan from 2021-2025 in the second quarter of 2022.

He said the plan would be unveiled through an economic summit and would also facilitate economic prosperity for the state and serve as a guide for successive administrations.

He explained that the plan would equally help enforce commitment to promises made to the people.

According to Makinde, the plan comprises of economic, human capital, social, infrastructure developments and physical planning among others.

He added that the plan would keep the people abreast of the government's visions in ensuring sustainable development in the state as well as promoting participatory governance.

"This development plan will, in the medium and long terms, provide reliable pointers to sustainable development.

"The document will be presented to the good people of Oyo State in all the geopolitical zones for their buy-in.

"This is because we do not think we are the most brilliant in the state or we know where the shoe pinches in all the geopolitical zones.

"So, we will give them the opportunity to see this document and also make their inputs, it will alsol be sent to the executive council for approval," he stated

He appreciated the effort of the central working committee and technical working group for their immense contributions towards the production of the development plan.

In his remark, the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, noted that the development plan would be the first of its kind in the history of the state.

Babatunde said the plan was all about the identification of a more holistic solution to development problems.

He explained that the development plan contained four pillars and 25 thematic areas in line with the global development agenda.