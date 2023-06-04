The sports category has moved to a new website.
Makinde promises Oyo more developmental programmes in 2nd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Makinde made the pledge on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the Cathedral of St Peter Church, Aremo in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was in the church for a special Thanksgiving Service in commemoration of his second term tagged: “Omituntun 2.0”.

The governor said that all the achievements recorded by his administration in the first four years were made possible with the supports of people of the state.

He said the perception of general public that second term governors don’t perform would not be his portion, promising that his performance in the second term would surpass first term.

“I give you my total commitment to serve the people of Oyo State to the best of my ability.

“I want to finish strong and well and take Oyo State to a level that the next administration will find it easy to govern the state.

“We will use this second tenure to ensure that we consolidate on our achievements to lay solid foundation for the next administration to succeed,” he said.

Makinde, therefore, implored the congregation and the entire people of the state to pray for the success of his administration, assuring them that he would not disappoint.

The governor, also urged all residents of the state to thrive to upgrade their lifestyle, especially on the issue of environment.

According to him, dumping of refuse/waste indiscriminately and trading in an unauthorised places should stop.

He said that his administration would do everything possible to make the lifestyle upgrading seamless.

Makinde further promised to ensure that adequate security would be provided across the state under the “Omituntun 2.0″, saying that no meaningful development could happen in the atmosphere of insecurity.

He used the opportunity to announce that the church, Cathedral of St. Peter Anglican Church, Aremo, would continue to be the official church for the state government.

In his sermon, titled: ‘The Bible on The Trinity”, the Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Williams Aladekogbe, urged the congregation to have faith in God.

Aladekogbe said, “Makinde’s first tenure was full of monumental achievements."

According to him, the state would have been developed more than its present status, if his predecessors had performed like him.

He urged the governor to build on the achievements he recorded in his first term.

Highlights of the thanksgiving service was a special prayer for the governor, his family, the state and the country at large.

Among dignitaries at the service were the state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; Taofeek Arapaja, National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP); the State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima; some traditional rulers and national and state assembly members.

