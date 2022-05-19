RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde presents 7 brand new vehicles to High Court judges

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday presented seven brand new Land Cruiser Prado to Judges to make their ”work easy and ensure efficient justice delivery”.

Presenting the vehicles to the seven judges, Makinde, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun said it was in fulfilment of the promise the government made to the state judiciary.

”The state government gave some vehicles to some judges in 2021 and is also planning to provide more for Magistrates.

“The vehicles are brand new and not manufactured in Nigeria.

“Work is in progress to tar the state high court premises and meet the other needs of the judiciary,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo, said the judges need to secure a vehicle that suits their jobs.

Oyewo said the state government was mindful of the autonomy of the judiciary and would ensure that all their needs were met.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, thanked the state government for the kind gesture and appealed for more support for the judiciary.

“We are very grateful for your support and love and ask that our other needs be met, especially, the tarring of the court premises,” he said.

