Gov. Seyi Makinde says his administration will give priority to accelerated development of Oyo State.

Makinde made the promise on Thursday in Ibadan, while commenting on Wednesday’s judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the governorship election.

He said that his administration was committed to embarking on projects that would fast track rapid economic development and enhance the living standards of people in the state.

The governor expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their steadfastness and support, assuring that he would not disappoint them.

Makinde said that the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement indicated that truth would always prevail no matter how long.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of the governor’s supporters trooped out to welcome him at the Ibadan Airport, Alakia area.

Makinde, in company with his cabinet members, PDP supporters and well wishers, thereafter embarked on a victory road show.

Traders, artisans and residents cheered the governor and his entourage as they moved round the city of Ibadan.

The road show ended at the state secretariat, where the governor addressed thousands of his supporters and reiterated his commitment to moving the state forward.