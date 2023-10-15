Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Makinde, at an event to mark the annual World Twins Day organised by the Igbo-ora community in the state’s Ibarapa zone, said his administration was already making progress in doing that.

He promised that his government would leave no stone unturned in achieving its vision for the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 Twins Day Festival was organised in collaboration with the Twins World Creation and the Oyo State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor also said his government would remain committed to its promise to improve the economy of Igbo-Ora and Ibarapa land through tourism and infrastructure development.

“My administration has achieved success in connecting and integrating the economies of the different zones of the state to that of Ibadan, the state capital.

“I can assure residents of the Ibarapa zone that the economy of the zone will be fully connected and integrated to the rest of the zones,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration planned to re-award the contract for the Igbo Ora-Iseyin Road construction and ensure that the project was completed and delivered before his tenure ended.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde also said he would approach the Federal Government for approval to fix the Eruwa-Lanlate-Maya Road so that the zone’s economy would receive the necessary attention.

In his opening remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the state government’s participation in the Igbo-Ora World Twins Festival was a fulfilment of Makinde’s promise.

He recalled that the governor had promised to recognise the uniqueness of each community in the state and to promote their tourism potential.

“The festival has promoted tourism in the state, and from 2024, the festival will be extended to all the five geo-political zones in the state with the grand finale taking place in Igbo-Ora,” Olatunbosun said.

The traditional ruler of Igbo-Ora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, lauded Governor Makinde for promoting the festival as a means of tourism and expansion of the state’s economy.

ADVERTISEMENT