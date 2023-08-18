Makinde plans to host committee of retired I-Gs in Ibadan

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission (PSC) said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Ani said the retreat would hold from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23 at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

He said the retreat, with the theme: “Intervention Of Ex-Inspectors General of Police For Strategic Contribution To Effective Policing In Nigeria” would brainstorm on effective policing in Nigeria.

The PSC spokesman said dignitaries expected at the retreat are all retired I-Gs, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Chairman of PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase and the acting I-G, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun. According to him, Gov. Makinde will be the chief host at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ani said papers to be presented at the retreat are Current State of Police Preparedness; Issues, Challenges and Prospects as well as Strategic actions and steps towards restoring NPF’s primacy in internal security architecture of Nigeria.

He said the discussion and experience-sharing session on the imperativeness of employing the experiential knowledge of the retired I-Gs in the effective management of internal security in Nigeria would be part of the retreat.