The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Are, 86, died in the early hours of Saturday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan following a brief illness.

NAN reports that the late renowned agronomist and industrialist was until his death, the Chairman, University Press Plc, Director, Punch Nigeria Limited and Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.

Makinde, in his condolence message, described the late Are as one who came, saw and conquered in the field of humanities, education, journalism and hospitality business.

He said Are was a benchmark for generations yet to come, saying he would be sorely missed.

Addressing newsmen after the visit at the deceased’s residence, Makinde said Are lived a fulfilled life worthy of celebration.

“He lived a fulfilled life and it is for us to actually celebrate him. We all can see the impact he made in education, journalism and even in the hospitality business.

“I believe Papa has ran his own race and it is for us, those of us left behind to actually follow the path that he has laid down for us,” he said.

Among other dignitaries who visited the family were wives of former governors of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi and Mutiat Ladoja.

Also on the roll call are Chief Onikepo Akande, a former Minister of Industry , Prof. Adeniyi Osuntogun, former Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University and Dr Kolade Musoro, Managing Director, Booksellers.