The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi died on Thursday evening in a Lagos hospital after a brief illness.

Makinde, in a condolence message to the Ajimobi family and the people of Oyo State, directed that the flags fly at half-mast in the state on Friday.

“I was so sorry to hear the news of the passing away of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, which sad event took place today.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain the family must be going through at this time because of the loss of their patriarch.

“It is my prayer that God grants them all the strength to bear this great loss.

“I join the good people of Oyo state as we mourn the death of a statesman.

“I have directed that flags fly at half-mast tomorrow in honour of our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo state,’’ the condolence message read in part.

Makinde said that late Ajimobi “will be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that our administration is now undertaking.

“The Oyo State Government will be extending to his family, all the courtesies deserving of his personage’’.

He prayed that the soul of the departed rest in peace.