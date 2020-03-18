Makinde, who was on an unscheduled visit to St.John’s School, Aremo, Ibadan, for an on-the-spot assessment, ordered immediate renovation of some blocks of classrooms and supply of furniture to the school.

The governor, who had met some students of the school sitting on the bare floor, pledged that his administration would ensure that the deplorable condition of public schools were redressed.

He expressed regrets at the failure of successive administrations to address the infrastructural decay.

”This is absolutely unacceptable, we will try our best to ensure that the situation is fixed as quickly as possible so that it won’t affect students’ academic pursuit,” he said.

He also said that the government would engage some carpenters and bricklayers in the neighborhood to carry out the repairs.

”If there are carpenters in this neighborhood, they will make chairs for you immediately.

”If there are bricklayers here as well, they will fix this,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner for Education, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, and the Chairman of the State Teaching Service Commission, Mr Akin Alamu, were among the government officials that accompanied Makinde to the school.