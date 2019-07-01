The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the committee was mandated to check and investigate the finances of the councils between January 2018 and May 28 2019.

Speaking at the inauguration in Ibadan, Makinde said the committee was expected to investigate any dealing with the funds of the councils and other matters relating to the councils.

The committee chaired by retired Justice S.L Popoola was also mandated to retrieve all monies and equipment traceable to any individual.

The governor said the inauguration of the committee was not in any way a which hunt , but to set the stage for his government to take off and deliver the dividends of democracy to the entire state.

The committee was given six weeks to carry out its findings and submit its recommendations.

NAN reports that members of the committee are Mr Remi Ayodele, Mr Adeniyi Ayanwale, Mr NA Abiola, Mr Ademola Illiasu, ACP Sunday Oke and Mrs Olubunmi Oni.

NAN reports that Makinde also inaugurated a five-man visitation panel each on Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa.

The panels were to visit the institutions on fact finding mission and look into the ongoing management crises in the institutions with a view to proffering solutions.

”You are aware that the two institutions have been engulfed in management crises which have created tension for some time.

”The crises escalated and reached the peak in the two institutions with the suspension of the substantive principal officers by their erstwhile governing councils on the allegations of fraudulent practices and gross misconduct,” he said.

Makinde said the inauguration of the visitation panels was part of government’s steps to ensure continuous peace and academic progress in the institutions.

The panels, which were given three weeks to report back with recommendations, were chaired by Mr Toyin Akanmu and Mr Wole Oladokun for Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, respectively.