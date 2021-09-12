RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde hails 3SC's return to NPFL

Makinde says the promotion was in line with his campaign promise to get the club promoted to the elite.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has praised the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) for securing the long-awaited promotion to the elite Nigerian Premier Football League.

Taiwo Adisa, Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, in statement, praised the doggedness and resilience of the 3SC players and coaching crew who presented a golden gift to the people of Oyo State.

“We are sincerely happy to see our darling team, 3SC back where it belongs; the Nigerian Premier Football League.

It gladdens my heart that the feat is achieved just a few days after we unveiled the remodelled, world-class Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, the befitting home of the Shooting Stars.

“I rejoice with the good people of Oyo State on this wonderful achievement by our darling team and especially the return of good football to Ibadan.

“Surely, the government of Oyo State will ensure that the players and technical crew are rewarded for bringing us this joyful moment,”Makinde stated.

The governor further said that the promotion was in line with his campaign promise to get the club promoted to the elite league within two years of assumption of office.

Makinde, who commended the commitment and patriotism of the players and management of 3SC, pledged to reward them for the amazing feat and wonderful achievement.

He added: “As a government, we have made the commitment to transform the sport sector so as to create employment for the teeming youths of the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 3SC, on Saturday evening, defeated Ekiti United FC 6-0 in the final game of the Super Eight, to wrap up the league as winners of the Group B conference.

The team had earlier defeated Bendel Insurance 2-1 and played 1-1 with Remo Stars FC to scoop a total of seven points to top Group B.

3SC will play Niger Tornadoes FC of Niger, which topped Group A of the Super Eight on Sunday to determine the overall winner of the 2020/21 Nigeria National League.

