Makinde gives update on Ibadan explosion, 90% of victims discharged, 5 dead

Governor Makinde, commending the efforts of the state's security agencies in maintaining law and order around Bodija, expressed gratitude to residents for their compliance with directives from security officers.

During a briefing on Sunday, January 21, he stated, "I commend our security agencies in Oyo State who have been maintaining law and order in around Bodija this week as well as residents who have been complying with directives from these officers."

The governor, accompanied by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, provided an update on the medical situation, mentioning that the Emergency Operations Centre's medical team visited two hospitals where victims were treated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yesterday, the medical team at the Emergency Operations Centre in company of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, visited two of the hospitals where victims from the incident were taken, and over 90% of the victims have been discharged," he reported.

Governor Makinde also informed the public that the death toll from the incident stands at five persons.

To support the emotional well-being of the victims, he shared that a clinical psychologist has commenced counselling services at the Emergency Operations Centre in Ibadan.

Transitioning to the recovery phase, the governor announced the conclusion of search and rescue operations at the Dejo Oyelese Close site of the explosion.

"The operations at Ground Zero have moved from search and rescue to recovery," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Society of Engineers for conducting structural integrity tests on approximately 230 properties surrounding the blast site. This included 13 houses within a 50-metre radius, 40 houses at a 100-metre radius, 122 houses at a 200-metre radius, and 53 houses within a 250-metre radius.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts, Governor Makinde extended his appreciation to Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to support Oyo State in the aftermath of the explosion.