Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller said that Makinde’s season’s gesture provided forgiveness and hope to dozens of incarcerated individuals across the state.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

The State Controller of Correctional Service, Abdul Raheem Salami, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olanrewaju Anjorin, in Ibadan and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Salami stated that 15 additional inmates had their sentences reviewed downward, while another four were granted conditional release under the governor’s signed clemency order.

He said that the four inmates granted conditional release were undergoing degree programmes in the National Open University at the custodial centres, who would be released upon graduation.

“This effort will go a long way to boost the morale of all the inmates and encourage them to involve themselves in various vocational and academic training programmes provided in the facilities to rebuild their lives,” Salami said.

He also said that the Nigerian Correctional facilities located in Ogbomoso, Ibadan and Oyo Town were housing at least 1,800 inmates in facilities.

“These facilities provide substantive rehabilitation and skills-building programmes daily so that restored citizens can contribute to society.

“NCoS officials are processing the required paperwork to begin discharging the approved inmates immediately,” Salami said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

